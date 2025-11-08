Intoxicated youths attack school bus in TN’s Mayiladuthurai, terrifying students

MAYILADUTHURAI: Panic gripped students on a private school bus near Tharangampadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday morning after a group of intoxicated youths allegedly blocked the vehicle and pelted it with stones.

As seen in a viral video, the assailants hurled stones at the bus, shattering its windows and leaving the children inside frightened. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, said a media report.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident but are yet to make any arrests. The act has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over rising substance abuse and lapses in public safety.

Opposition leaders have also criticised the ruling DMK government, calling for stricter measures to curb such law and order issues.