MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted interim stay on suspension of Putheri panchayat president in Kanniyakumari district.

A petition filed by Kannan, the village president, came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi. The petitioner stated that he concentrated on developments after he’s elected from the Putheri panchayat with a clear mandate. However, allegations were levelled against him that he gave his nod to build houses on cultivable lands by misusing power and without taking permission from the local planning committee. Based on such allegations, Kanniyakumari Collector ordered enquiry against the petitioner. But, despite explanation, the Collector ordered his suspension from the panchayat.

Further, the panchayat president said several portions, which come under Putheri panchayat, were merged with Nagercoil Corporation and thousands of houses were built 30 years ago.

Moreover, these households were also in possession of valid documents such as Aadhaar cards and enjoying amenities including connections to electricity and water and no part of the building was in violation of the code. The petitioner also stated that ‘no objection certificate’ was not required from the District Collector for construction and execution of development works in the panchayat, which’s entitled to give permission.

The Collector, without properly examining such allegations acted in haste based on Tahsildar’s report. Therefore, such a suspension order from the Collector was considered against the Panchayat Raj Act. Citing these, the petitioner sought the court to revoke his suspension and reinstate him as the panchayat president.

Justice Pugalendhi, after hearing, stayed the suspension and directed the Kanniyakumari Collector to respond before adjourning the case.