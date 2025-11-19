Interim stay on probe against Kovai Sathyan under SC/ST Act

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the investigation in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case registered against AIADMK IT Wing state president Kovai Sathyan.

Kovai Sathyan, who appeared on a debate show hosted by a private television channel, had made controversial remarks about members of the scheduled communities. Based on a complaint in this regard, a case was registered against him under the SC/ST Act and other relevant sections.

Seeking to quash the case, Kovai Sathyan filed a petition before the Madras High Court. In his petition, he stated that he had only spoken about the voter verification process and that there was no malicious intent behind his remark. He further claimed that the case was registered as an act of political vendetta and requested that it be quashed.

After hearing the case, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted an interim stay on the investigation against Kovai Sathyan.

The judge also directed the police to file their response within two weeks and adjourned the hearing.