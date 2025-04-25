Interactive smart boards to come up in all TN govt arts and science colleges, says Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday announced that interactive Smart Boards will be established in government Arts and Science colleges at the cost of Rs 4.35 crore.

Making a series of new announcements related to his department in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said skill development training will be provided to the teachers of government Arts, Science and education colleges. Similarly, administrative training will be provided to the principals of government Arts, Science, Education and Engineering Colleges across the state, he added.

Likewise, Govi Chezhiaan said the state government will take steps improving internship training, employment guidance and job placement centers for students of government Arts and Science colleges.

The minister also announced that the Central Institute of Technology Campus, Taramani, Chennai will be upgraded on par with international standards at the cost of Rs.100 crore. He said skill labs will be established in five government engineering colleges each at the cost of Rs 50 lakh.

He said CCTV cameras will be installed in government Arts and Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges. The minister said that the state government will be spending Rs 61.6 crore for the upgradation of laboratories of government higher education institutions at the cost of Rs 61.16 crore.

Govi Chezhiaan also announced the allocation of Rs 10 crore additionally for mending of Pre-mutiny records using Japanese tissue method at the Tamil Nadu Archives.