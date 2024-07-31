Intense spells likely to continue over Western ghats districts of TN for the next two days

CHENNAI: With heavy rain pounding western ghats in Tamil Nadu under the influence of southwest monsoon and strong westerlies.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted intense spells along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Even a few coastal districts including Chennai are likely to witness light to moderate rain from tomorrow.

Due to moderate westerlies/ southwesterlies prevails over the lower tropospheric levels. It has triggered rainfall activity over western ghats spread over districts of Tamil Nadu including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Theni for the past few days. The wet weather is likely to continue and predict heavy rain along with thunderstorm activities for the next two days.

The Meteorological Center has issued a wind warning for the state that wind speed reaches 35 kmph to 45 kmph for the next few days due to a change in the wind pattern over the sea.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, some areas might receive light to moderate rain during the evening or night hours for the next few days.

It is likely to reduce the maximum temperature level in the day time and record around 37 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 4. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the Comorin area.

According to RMC, during the southwest monsoon (June 1 to July 31), Tamil Nadu received 186.6 mm of rainfall against the average rainfall of 119.7 mm which is 56 percent excess spells.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli district with 459 percent more rainfall by receiving 228.2 mm.

Followed by Theni with 205 mm against 81.5 mm of rainfall.