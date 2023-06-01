Intelligence specialist ADGP Easwaramoorthy hangs his boots

CHENNAI: After spending decades in service, during which he was valued for his professionalism, respected for credibility and looked upon as a role model for scrupulously sticking to the code, Additional Director General of Police C Easwaramoorthy retired from Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday.

During his long stint in the intelligence wing, he stressed on developing human intelligence rather than technology-aided means, which made him a rarity among the peers. His input on Sri Lankan Easter bombing in 2019 was on the dot, so was his info on Tamil Nadu-Kerala train bombings way back in 1997.

“Except during the initial two years of his career, seven years in the CBI and a stint in the DVAC, he has worked mostly in intelligence. He believed in developing contacts and networking to gather intelligence,” recalled an officer who worked with him.

He used the fund allotted to help sources genuinely to bring more information to the table, said another officer, who noted how Easwaramoorthy never had an orderly or availed leave travel concession. His spare vehicle was always parked in the office and his kin never got a free ride in his official vehicle.

Such was his professionalism and credibility that both Dravidian parties kept him in key posts in intelligence – a rarity in State politics. “He had the courage to tell the ruling party leaders that they will not come back to power,” pointed out another officer.

After being promoted as ADGP five months ago, Easwaramoorthy was moved from the intelligence wing and posted in TN Police Academy where he stopped policemen from running the kitchen and entrusted it to an SHG.

“He was the first and the last officer in this breed,” summed up another officer, who was his colleague.