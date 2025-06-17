Integrated LMS-ERP to be implemented in all TN Universities

CHENNAI: All the state-owned universities in Tamil Nadu will be implementing a Learning Management System (LMS) integrated with an enterprise resource planning software to streamline policy formulation.

Integrating LMS with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software can streamline financial processes and improve the overall performance of the institutions.

This integration allows for a centralised view of financial data, enhances decision-making, reduces the potential for errors and discrepancies, besides ensures transparency.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that action is being taken to provide the digital transformation of management of 13 State universities, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Directorate of Technical Education at a cost of Rs 172.50 crore for the implementation of a learning management System integrated with an ERP.

"The project implementation will streamline policy formulation, program delivery aligned with societal needs, and achieve the government goals in Tamil Nadu's higher education sector, and to foster unity and efficiency,” he added.

Stating that a project management consultant, who will be engaged, will oversee the design, selection, and roll-out of the integrated learning management system and ERP solution across the State.

