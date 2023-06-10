Insurer ordered to pay kin of accident victims

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur Lok Adalat directed an insurance firm to pay a compensation of Rs 1.02 crore to the kin of an accident victim. The cheque was handed over to the relatives on Friday.

It is said, Amit Kumar Pottar (46), a native of Rajasthan, was working in a battery firm in Tiruchy. On December 2, 2021, when he was going to Thanjavur on Tirukattupalli-Sengipatti road, he was hit by a bike that came in the opposite direction and Amit Kumar died on the spot.

Boothalur police registered a case and the case was going on at the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal in Thanjavur. Judge M Vadivel who heard the case, asked the State Bank of India General Insurance firm to disburse a compensation of Rs 1.02 crore to Meenu (42), Amit’s wife, Charu (15), daughter, Yashika (10), daughter, Gunal (6) son and Prabha (74) mother, the legal heirs of Amit Kumar.

On Friday, a cheque worth Rs 1.02 crore was handed over to their counsel C Amarsingh in the presence of Judge M Vadivel.