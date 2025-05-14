Institute Management Committee to be initiated in all TN govt colleges

CHENNAI: After the successful implementation of the School Management Committee (SMC) in schools, the Higher Education Department has decided to constitute the Institute Management Committee (IMC), comprising principals, local industrialists and parents, in all government colleges across the State.

SMC, a committee under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, was initiated for the first time in all categories of government primary, middle, high and higher secondary Schools.

The primary objective is to provide quality education which is inclusive, equitable, and promotes lifelong learning. Accordingly, SMC meetings have been held to identify, plan and pass resolutions for the various requirements of the school.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “Like SMC, the IMC will be constituted in all the arts, science, engineering, polytechnic and vocational colleges.”

At present, there are 11 government engineering colleges, 54 polytechnic colleges and 165 government arts and science functioning in the State. “The IMC will monitor the day-to-day activities of these institutions. Each IMC, which will be headed by the principal of the college, will also have parents of students and lecturers as members, besides local industrialists will also be representatives of the committee,” he added.

The committee members will also provide various inputs and feedback about improving the infrastructure of the institution including “construction of new classrooms, lab upgradation, sports activities and festivals. Once the committee is formed, weekly/monthly meetings will be conducted to review the current affairs of the colleges,” he stated.

The IMC will send the status report about their respective colleges to the high-level authorities of the department, and also identify avenues to improve placement activities.

P Sharath, a member of parents-teachers’ association, opined that the IMC would serve as a common platform to bring together faculty members, parents and representatives of local bodies. “All suggestions and minutes of the IMC will be officially recorded so that the proposed activities can be completed on time. More students’ representation will also come up through IMC,” he pointed out.