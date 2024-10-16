Instead of flood mitigation, DMK govt keen on publicity stunts alone, says EPS

CHENNAI: In a jibe at the DMK government, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their belongings amid heavy rains instead of depending on ‘publicity government’ (referring to the ruling regime The AIADMK leader demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to list out the measures taken based on the recommendations of the Thiruppugazh Committee, formed to device flood mitigation plans.

He also demanded the CM to publish a White paper on such measures taken since the DMK returned to power.

In a statement, Palaniswami asked whether a report of the Thiruppugazh Committee, which was constituted in 2021 to find a permanent solution to prevent flooding and waterlogging in Chennai, was fully complied with by the government.

“What are the recommendations given by the Committee? What are the initiatives taken by the government based on the recommendations and at what cost? What is the percentage of work completed,” he asked.

He charged that the DMK regime failed to complete projects initiated by the previous AIADMK regime to prevent floods in Chennai and demanded the DMK government publish a detailed report on works taken in the last 41 months of the government in flood mitigation management.

He urged the present dispensation to stop fooling the people and expedite the flood relief and rescue operations.