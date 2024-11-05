Instead of echoing DMK’s voice, Vijay can join the party, quips H Raja

CHENNAI: Convener of the BJP State coordinating committee H Raja on Monday took a dig at the actor-turned-politician Vijay for his remarks against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying the actor can instead join the DMK, instead of remaining its duplicate version.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Raja said the nascent party's (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) ideologies are the same as the ones of DMK ruling the State.

"Instead of echoing DMK's stance on NEET and two-language-policy, he (Vijay) may join the DMK. If he really wants to work to abolish NEET, then he must see how it works. NEET was introduced by a DMK minister in the UPA II regime," he said.

Dismissing DMK's claim that Vijay's TVK is a 'B' team of the BJP ruling at the Centre, Raja said Vijay himself called us the "Ondriya Arasu" (Union Government) in his State conference and wondered how he could be the 'B' team of the BJP.

"Vijay must understand the facts in the Katchatheevu islet issue. He is repeating DMK's policies again and again. Once Seeman and his party NTK were called BJP's 'B' team. Now Vijay is called our 'B' team. How many 'B' teams can we afford," he said.

The veteran BJP leader also claimed that DMK is wooing Kollywood star Ajith Kumar. The Dravidian party is running short of an effective leader, which is exposed in how it is wooing Ajith to compensate for the loss due to Vijay's political plunge, H Raja said.

Raja unleashed a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, saying the Dravidian stock government in the State has been misusing the Hindu Temples’ funds.

Criticising Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against Sanatana Dharma in the past, Raja said, "A person, who vowed to eradicate Sanatana Dharma was taken to Palani Murugan temple and he said that the ‘Muthamizh Murugan Maanadu is not a spiritual conference.’ Then why does the ruling DMK government use temples’ money?"

Raja also alleged that temple money, under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department, was spent to welcome Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Thanjavur on November 7.

The former BJP MLA also called the ruling DMK government a fascist government.