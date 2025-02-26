Instead of bringing back old pension scheme, TN govt changing goal posts, alleges Ramadoss

CHENNAI: At a time when the government employees and teachers are protesting to implement the Old Pension Scheme, PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that the state government has no intention to implement it as it refused to release the report of the TS Sridhar Committee.

In a statement, the senior leader said that in 2017, an expert committee on pension under the chairmanship of TS Sridhar was formed to review the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, and the committee submitted its report to then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in November 2018.

“But, no action was taken on the report. Recently, the government has refused to provide the details of the report under the RTI Act, claiming that the report is under review. Meanwhile, the government has formed another committee under Gagandeep Singh Bedi on February 4 after government employees and teachers announced protests,” he added.