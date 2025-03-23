Instead of addressing critical Periyar & Cauvery issues, Stalin indulging in theatrics, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday criticised the DMK-led Joint Action Committee meeting, calling it a misleading attempt to deceive the people of the State.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Tamilisai stated, "We are conducting public meetings across the State under the leadership of state president K Annamalai. If Tamil Nadu is to witness real progress, our voices must be heard. However, the ruling DMK is misleading the public, particularly the underprivileged, to safeguard its political interests. There exists a cruel mindset where the privileged ensure their dominance while the poor remain marginalised."

Dismissing fears over the proposed delimitation, she said, "No law has been enacted yet, yet these leaders are spreading baseless fears. Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan and DK Shivakumar, who have consistently deceived Tamil Nadu. Instead of addressing critical issues like the Mullaperiyar and Cauvery water disputes, they are staging political theatrics."

On concerns that delimitation could reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation, she said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that Tamil Nadu will not lose seats; in fact, there is a possibility of gaining ten additional constituencies. Instead of working for the people, Tamil Nadu's MPs are engaging in fear-mongering."

Criticising the DMK government's handling of law and order, Tamilisai alleged that people who are recording their grievances are facing ‘dire consequences.’

“Farmers are struggling, yet the government remains silent. Have they questioned Pinarayi Vijayan about the Mullaperiyar issue?"

Condemning Minister Senthilbalaji's remarks on 'sacrificing goats' during elections, she said, "These leaders claim to uphold Tamil pride but rely on north Indian lawyers in the Supreme Court. Their hypocrisy is evident."