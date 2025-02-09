Installation of turtle excluder device in nets to reduce catch, fear fishermen

MADURAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently insisted the government enforce turtle excluder device (TED) regulations in coastal waters along the east coast as a step to protect and conserve sea turtles.

However, most of the fishermen in parts of Thoothukudi and neighbouring Ramanathapuram are not aware of it.

The move comes in the wake of mass mortality of sea turtles, especially Olive Ridley, which is listed under the Endangered Species Act, globally.

The regulation insists upon those relying on fishing trawlers to install TED in nets.

However, some fishermen were of the view that the use of such devices would result in declining fish catch and thus affect their livelihoods.

According to S Emarit, president of Rameswaram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, usually, whenever sea turtles are caught in fishing nets at sea, our fishermen will release such turtles back into the sea.

During such occasions, the fishermen on board would record live video on their cell phones as evidence and get a special cash award of Rs 1,000 from an FM radio broadcaster and it serves as a source of motivation.

Therefore, fishermen play a key role in conserving sea turtles. Moreover, he asked how could the authorities bring operators of trawlers alone under this new regulation, while fleets of passenger and merchant ships ply by sea lanes.

RJ Bosco, secretary of Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association on Saturday said neither fishermen nor boat owners had the idea of such a device.

“We are already burdened with a myriad of woes as our sole and long pending demand for multi-day fishing at sea is yet to be fulfilled,” he pointed out.

Antony Ajith, a boat owner from Thoothukudi said the fishing industry is already dying and the government is not bothered to protect the interest of fishermen and boat owners.

“Since fishing is not a viable business nowadays, owners of almost thirty boats among the fleet of 246 in Thoothukudi fishing harbour sold off their ones in distress. Despite all these challenges, how could we adopt a new regulation,” Ajith rued.