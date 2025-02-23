Installation of smart meter for agriculture connections is to prevent free power supply, allege TN farmers

TIRUCHY: The free power supply for agriculture was realised after several years of protest and the life loss of as many as 60 farmers but the State government now plans to execute a smart meter scheme for free supply also.

Citing this, Sundaram, general secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Saturday said, “We fear that this move would lead to cancellation of free power supply and so we appeal to withdraw the scheme.”

The state conference of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam was held in Thanjavur in which several resolutions including pressuring the Karnataka government to withdraw the Mekedatu dam construction and organising a series of protests to insist the Union government to order the Karnataka government to stop the project and release the due water to Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to reporters, Sundaram, the General Secretary of the Sangam said, the DMK, in their political manifesto, had announced several pro farmers’ schemes.

The manifesto also promised to provide an MSP of Rs 3,000 per quintal but this has not been fulfilled so far.

“We appeal to the Chief Minister to immediately fulfil the poll promise,” he said.

He also appealed to the State government to declare the entire delta region as a Protected Agricultural Zone.

“Despite proper crop insurance, the claims are delayed. We have been facing severe natural disasters during the cultivation but the announcement of compensation does not compensate for the loss,” he charged.

Meanwhile, Sundaram said that the free power supply for farmers was obtained after protests for several years in which more than 60 farmers lost their lives.

“But the government is planning to implement the smart metre scheme for the free power supply also. This move would gradually prevent the free power supply and so the government should drop the plan,” he stressed.

In the meantime, Sundaram demanded to establish an arch at Vaiyampalayam, the birthplace of farmer leader Narayanasamy Naidu.

He pointed out that the statue of Narayanasamy Naidu was established in Perambalur in 1988 by adhering to the norms but the officials have planned to shift the statue from the present location.

“We oppose the shifting of the statue,” he added.