Instal board at Palani temple barring entry of non-Hindus: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the HR&CE Department to put up a display board restricting entry of non-Hindus into the Palani Murugan temple in Dindigul district.

D Senthilkumar, a petitioner from Adivaram, Palani, stated that a few days ago, Sahul, who runs a fruit shop near Palani bus stand, took his relatives, who wore burkas, to buy winch tickets. His relatives wore burqas after buying tickets and tried to board the winch that runs up to the temple on the hilltop. After seeing them in burqas, the ticket issuing authority told them that non-Hindus were not allowed and took back the tickets.

Sahul reportedly argued with the employees present in the winch station saying, “This is a tourist place. Why would we visit, had official put up banners restricting entry of non-Hindus?” As Hindu outfits came to know about the issue, devotees gathered near the winch station and argued in support of the temple employees. The public also condemned the Executive Officer of the temple for not putting up boards, which were removed earlier during renovation work for the consecration, mentioning that non-Hindus would not be allowed into the temple.

Further, the petitioner said maximum temples governed by the HR&CE would place boards in front of temples stating that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited. Some trouble-mongers were trying to enter the temple premises to get media attention. Many devotees observe fast and come to Palani for darshan. Further Palani hill temple is not a picnic spot, and the soil also has a rich Hindu culture. Citing this, the petitioner sought interim direction, directing the Executive Officer to put up a board saying “non-Hindus will not be allowed into the temple premises” in all languages at all entrances.

Justice S Srimathy, after hearing both sides, directed the Executive Officer, Palani temple, to put up a board restricting entry of non-Hindus into the temple and adjourned the case for two weeks.