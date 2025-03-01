Inspector face Madras HC’s ire for filing fake Pocso case against man based on wife’s complaint

CHENNAI: A man who faced Pocso case for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter earned a reprieve from the Madras High Court after it was found that the case was falsely fabricated against him by the police – allegedly after his wife threatened to kill herself if the case was not booked based on her complaint.

Pulling up the inspector of an all women police station in Cuddalore, the High Court warned the official not to resort to such illegal acts in the future.

“It is a sorry state of affairs that a police inspector foisted a false complaint against a man, that too with serious allegation of he sexually assaulted his own minor daughter,” held Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while quashing the false complaint.

The petitioner, Rajalingam, moved the High Court seeking a direction to quash the criminal case pending before the Pocso special court, Cuddalore. He submitted that the police registered a fake case against him based on the complaint lodged by his wife.

The court came to know the true events after the girl appeared before the judge and revealed that her father did not sexually assault her as alleged. He was a loving person, the child said. His addiction to liquor resulted in frequent quarrels between her mother and father. Due to this, her mother lodged a false complaint against him, she added.

The child’s mother also admitted that she lodged a false complaint, and added that the problem within the family was resolved and now they are living happily as a family.

The inspector, who registered the complaint and submitted a chargesheet against the man, filed a counter stating that the woman came to the station with a can of kerosene in hand and threatened the officials that she would kill herself if the police failed to register a case against the man based on her complaint.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police booked a case against her husband under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.