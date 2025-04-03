Inspector, 26 others injured in jallikattu at Illuppur

TIRUCHY: A total of 26, including a police inspector, sustained injuries in the annual jallikattu that was held at Illuppur in Pudukkottai, in view of the Panguni car festival of Irunthirapatti Muthu Muthumariamman Temple, on Wednesday.

The former minister C Vijayabaskar, who graced the occasion, administered first aid to the injured police officer.

The Jallikattu event was kick-started by the RDO Akbar Ali, along with the former minister and MLA Vijaybaskar. Around 800 bulls from across Pudukkottai and the adjacent districts and 250 tamers took part.

The district administration monitored the arrangements. While the bulls were released into the rings from the Vadivasal, the tamers, who were divided into groups, were all set to tame the bulls. Suddenly, one of the bulls that was being directed to vadivasal ran amok among the crowd and hit Viralimalai Inspector Chandrasekaran (56), who was on duty. He sustained severe injury.

Soon, former minister and Viralimalai MLA Vijyabaskar, who is also a medical practitioner, administered first aid to Chandrasekaran, and later he was sent to a private hospital in Tiruchy.

Similarly, as many as 25 persons, including nine tamers – Pakkiyaraj (31) from Udayalipati and Sathish Kumar (22) from Chinna Kurumbapatti and others, sustained injuries.