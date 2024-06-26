Inspect Tamirabarani river and file detailed report, Madras HC directs TNPCB

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to constitute a panel to inspect Tamirabarani river in a plea seeking to guard river against pollution.

Murugan, president, Vikramasingapuram Anaithu Samuthaya Peravai, Ambasamudram taluk, Tirunelveli district in a PIL sought the court to earmark a place at Arulmigu Papanasam Temple to conduct Tharpanam, Thithi, and all other allied religious activities and forbear public from conducting any religious ceremonies contaminating the river in any other place other than designated ones.

In name of religious practices, Tamirabarani is being exploited and subjected to high pollution.

In Kerala, throwing clothes into waterbodies near Sabarimala was considered a punishable offence, the petitioner said.

A division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice G Arul Murugan, after hearing, directed the respondents including TNPCB and Tirunelveli Collector to form committee and conduct an inspection of the entire river and submit a detailed report, next hearing will be on July 15.