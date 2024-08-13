Inscriptions of Chola-era found at Keezhaiyur temple in Nagapattinam

TIRUCHY: A team of archaeological enthusiasts found a stone inscription belonging to the Chola era, on Tuesday. The inscriptions provide details about the temple at Keezhaiyur near Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam district.

Based on receiving information about the inscription, Mani Maran, historian and Tamil pandit of Saraswati Mahal, along with a government school teacher Kannan and retired DRO S Mohammed Arif went to Keezhaiyur around 15 km away from Tiruthuraipoondi.

They visited the temple which was once a major shrine during the Chola era in the combined Thanjavur district. The sculpture and construction were found to be belonging to the Chola era and in the later stage, the Pandias and the Nayakas renovated the temple during their tenure.

When the team went to the sanctum Sanctorum of Semmalai Nathar temple, they found several stone inscriptions which had a Meikeerti of Raja Raja Chola I.

The temple’s outer wall has the inscriptions of Raja Raja Chola II, Rajendra Chola, Kulothunga cholan and Parakkirama Pandian.

The inscriptions also denoted the names of ancient kings like Raja Raja Chola Valanadu, Alanattu Prammadosham and Sri Raja Raja Sathurvedhi Mangalam.

Mani Maran suggested that by going through the inscription, several historical inputs would be understood.