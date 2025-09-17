INS Rajali in Arakkonam hosts Indian Navy reconnaissance seminar

CHENNAI: The Eastern Naval Command hosted a two-day seminar on long-range maritime reconnaissance (LRMR) at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, on September 16 and 17. The theme of the event was “Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Platforms: Strengthening Indian Maritime Prowess in an Expanding Area of Responsibility.”

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, was the Chief Guest. Senior naval officers, subject experts and representatives from Boeing attended the seminar, where a compendium of articles was released. The volume highlighted perspectives on maritime surveillance and the evolving role of LRMR platforms such as the P8I aircraft and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones in safeguarding India’s interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

The seminar also marked a major operational milestone for the Navy, commemorating 50,000 flying hours logged by Sq - INAS 312, the premier LRMR squadron. Operating from INS Rajali, INAS 312 has been at the forefront of maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare with the P8I.

INS Rajali also houses MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones, consolidating its role as a hub for long-range reconnaissance and multi-domain surveillance on the eastern seaboard.