Inner engineering key for security: Defence Minister Rajnath

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India’s true strength rests on a fearless society rooted in spiritual conviction and national consensus, while addressing the gathering at the Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Singh said security is often narrowly linked to military power, advanced technology and the physical strength of soldiers. “But if you look closely, real security does not come from external power alone. True security comes from a strong national consensus,” he said.
He cautioned that a fearful society can never remain secure in the long run. “Only a fearless society can build a strong nation. This fearlessness does not arise merely from physical strength, but from a strong spiritual core,” he noted.
Highlighting the role of the armed forces, Singh said India’s soldiers embody both compassion and courage. “Our armed forces carry both fearlessness and force. On one hand, they provide humanitarian relief during crises; on the other, they execute decisive operations like Operation Sindoor,” he said.
The Defence Minister also underscored India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, pointing to yoga as a civilisational gift now embraced globally. He said that in India, culture and science have never been in conflict but have historically complemented each other.
Drawing a historical parallel, Singh spoke of the deep cultural links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. “Kashi is among the oldest living cities in the world, while Tamil culture is regarded as one of the most ancient. Tamil Nadu’s language and traditions are deeply rooted in history,” he said.
Recalling India’s legacy as ‘Vishwaguru’, the teacher of the world, Singh said the wisdom of ancient Indian systems was not confined to texts but continues as a living tradition.
He observed that in modern times, society tends to prioritise material achievements and external success, often overlooking inner well-being. “Spirituality is a science that makes life more effective and balanced. In today’s world, where people are caught between compulsive action and inertia, spirituality becomes a true blessing to realise one’s full potential,” he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also participated.