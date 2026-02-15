Inner engineering key for security: Defence Minister Rajnath

Singh said security is often narrowly linked to military power, advanced technology and the physical strength of soldiers. “But if you look closely, real security does not come from external power alone. True security comes from a strong national consensus,” he said.

He cautioned that a fearful society can never remain secure in the long run. “Only a fearless society can build a strong nation. This fearlessness does not arise merely from physical strength, but from a strong spiritual core,” he noted.