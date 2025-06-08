Inmates clash in Tiruchy Central Prison, 2 hurt

TIRUCHY: A clash erupted inside the Tiruchy Central Prison while serving food, and two inmates sustained injuries on Sunday. Sakthivel, a remand prisoner, was assigned to distribute food among inmates.

On June 4 night, while Sakthivel was serving food, Abishek (20), Hassan Ali (28), Prakash Raj (20), Shameer Ahamed (22) Vazhamattai alias Sachin (20), Shiva Sabarai Ragavan (20), Nithin (23) and Ajibudeen (25) prevented Sakthivel from doing his job.

This triggered an altercation, and suddenly the group attacked Sakthivel. Ayyar, who tried to defend Sakthivel, was also attacked.

Based on information, prison officials complained to KK Nagar police, who registered a case against the gang.