Injured leopard prowls around Gudalur, villagers urge forest dept to capture it

COIMBATORE: Villagers in Gudalur in the Nilgiris have urged the forest department to capture an injured leopard on the prowl in their neighbourhood.

A group of labourers spotted a leopard resting on a farm at Ponvayal in Devarsholai Town Panchayat in Gudalur Taluk on Tuesday.

On sensing the presence of people, the big cat retreated into the thickets. However, it was unable to move fast due to an injury in its leg, claimed onlookers to the forest department.

On receiving information, a team of forest department staff led by N Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer (DFO), Gudalur Forest Division, rushed to the spot and launched a search for the leopard. Even after a night-long search, the leopard could not be found and only its footprint was recorded in some places.

Meanwhile, the leopard was seen again in the Devan-2 estate area, where it was lying near the pathway unable to move. Vehicle riders who passed by the way had noticed the leopard, which later had gone into hiding in the thickly grown tea plantations.

“As the animal was injured, it couldn’t find its prey. So there is a possibility of the leopard becoming involved in conflict with people as it continues to be on the prowl in human settlements. Before any major untoward incident happens, the leopard should be captured, treated, and released elsewhere in the deep forests,” said villagers.

The forest department staff claimed that they are maintaining a close watch on the animal.