Initiate talks on fishermen issue, CM Stalin tells EAM Jaishankar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asked the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic efforts to stop the arrests of Indian fishermen, secure the release of all arrested fishers and ensure the release of their fishing boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

Drawing the EAM’s attention to the apprehension of 10 fishermen from Mandapam in Rameswaram along with their mechanised fishing boat by the Lankan navy on February 3, the CM urged the minister to “take immediate diplomatic efforts at the highest level to stop the arrests of our Indian fishermen and to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.”

Noting that about 63 fishermen and five fishing boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 5 separate incidents in the last 27 days, CM Stalin said that about 530 fishermen and 71 fishing boats were apprehended in 36 separate incidents in 2024 alone. As of date, 97 fishermen and 216 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities, the CM pointed out, and added that the incidents of apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy continued unabated, underscoring the urgency of resolving this vexing issue.

The arrest and detention of the fishermen and the non-release of their fishing boats have caused immense damage to the coastal community’s economy and livelihood, CM Stalin pointed out. Hundreds of poor fishermen families are living in fear forever and face hardships due to these recurring arrests by the island nation, Stalin reasoned in the letter to the EAM.