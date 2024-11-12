Initiate diplomatic efforts with Lanka, prevent arrests of TN fishermen, Stalin tells Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with Sri Lanka to prevent the arrests of Indian fishermen and secure the release of impounded fishing vessels.

Drawing the minister's attention to the rising frequency of Indian fishermen's arrests by Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin stated that these incidents not only disrupt livelihoods but also cause immense distress to the families of those affected.

"On November 9, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 23 fishermen from Rameswaram aboard two mechanised fishing boats and an unregistered vessel. Additionally, on November 12, another fishing boat from Nagapattinam, along with 12 fishermen, was apprehended," Stalin noted in a letter addressed to Jaishankar.

The chief minister highlighted that the number of Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 has been the highest in the last seven years.

"I request you to take immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrests of our fishermen and to ensure the prompt release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats," Stalin said in his letter.