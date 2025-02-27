Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Feb 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Fire breaks out at private bank near Kalaignar Arivalayam in Villupuram
    Visual from the spot (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a private bank near Kalaignar Arivalayam in Villupuram on Thursday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    The private bank, which employs more than 10 staff members, noticed smoke emerging from its main breaker switch area. Shortly flames erupted, alarming the locals.

    Residents immediately alerted the fire department, and firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene.

    They managed to douse the fire before it could cause significant damage.

    Initial reports suggest that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.

    Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

    Private bank fireVillupuramFire accidentFire at private bank
