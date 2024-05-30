Information at their fingertip: 20,332 government schools in Tamil Nadu get internet facility

CHENNAI: To make work easy and information more accessible for teachers and students of government schools in Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has established internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools in the State.

The facility has been established in these schools in collaboration with BSNL, said a statement from the department on Thursday.

Out of the 6,223 government high and higher secondary schools in the State, the internet facility has been provided to 5,913 schools. Similarly, 3,799 out of a total of 6,992 middle schools, and 10,620 out of a total 24,338 primary schools have internet connectivity now, the statement added.

“Of the total of 37,553 government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu, 20,332 schools have been given internet connection. The remaining 17,221 government schools will get the facility by June second week,” said the department.

With the establishment of internet facilities, teachers at the State-run schools, especially in rural parts of Tamil Nadu, will no longer have to make regular trips to internet centres to complete school-related works.