Influenza cases dip in Tamil Nadu; 283 recorded till May this year

CHENNAI: After reporting the highest number of cases of H1N1 in the country last year, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a dip in the number of cases of influenza this year.

The State recorded 283 cases of H1N1 influenza cases in Tamil Nadu until May 27 this year, indicating that the spread of the infection remains under control in the State.

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,544 cases of H1N1 and 19 related deaths last year, which was the highest across the country in 2023, and the highest in Tamil Nadu since 2018. Only about 50 cases were reported in the last two months and despite the recent rains, there have been no outbreaks.

As per a study published in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research, the mortality due to influenza infection was highest among elderly last year. The positivity rate was 11.2% with a case fatality rate of 0.68%. Health experts say that children and elderly remain most vulnerable and should remain cautious of the symptoms.

“The numbers are not spreading at an alarming rate and remain very low compared to the last few years. The control and prevention measures are in place and thus, the spread has also remained low. For the eight crore population in TN, the current number of cases is nothing,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

However, the State Health Department remains on a strict vigil against other vector-borne and air-borne infections as dengue cases have been surging. After bird flu cases were reported in Alappuzha in Kerala, the DPH had issued guidelines on the prevention of avian influenza transmission to human beings. The State has not reported any cases of avian influenza so far.