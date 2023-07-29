Inflow to Mettur dam surges to 15,000 cusecs

COIMBATORE: Inflow into the Mettur dam surged over 15,000 cusecs on Friday evening resulting in its storage level to rise marginally.

Water released from Karnataka’s dams reached Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and flowed into Mettur reservoir on Wednesday night. From an inflow of 2,100 cusecs on Wednesday, 9.45 pm, there was a gradual rise thereafter.

On Friday, 4 pm, the dam received 15,232 cusecs, while 12,000 cusecs has been released for Delta irrigation. Following an inflow increase, the dam’s storage moved up from 64.800 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet on Thursday, 4 pm to 65.010 feet on Friday.

With rains continuing in the catchment areas in Karnataka, there is a possibility for the dam’s storage to increase further.

Meanwhile, Dharmapuri administration has barred tourists from bathing in Hogenakkal falls due to flooding on Friday. At Biligundlu, the inflow rose from 19,000 cusecs on Thursday evening to 20,000 cusecs on Friday.