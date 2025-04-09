Inflow to Mettur dam surges moderately

COIMBATORE: Inflow of water into Mettur dam surged moderately on Tuesday following rains in Cauvery catchment areas.

From a meagre 675 cusecs on Monday, the inflow to Mettur dam increased to 2,520 cusecs on Tuesday, 8 am. Around 1,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam for drinking purposes.

As inflow remains higher than discharge, the dam’s storage level has also gone up slightly from 107.72 feet on Monday to 107.79 feet on Tuesday morning. The full storage level of the dam is 120 feet.

Following heavy rains in catchment areas, the inflow at Biligundlu, which is the entry point of river Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, rose to 5,000 cusecs on Monday.

However, the inflow dipped to 4,000 cusecs on Tuesday 8 am. Following a steady flow of water, a large number of tourists gathered at Hogenakkal to enjoy a cool bath and take a pleasant coracle ride in the gushing waters.

As the Mettur dam holds a comfortable water position, officials hope that water can be opened on the customary date of 12 June for kuruvai cultivation this year in the delta region.