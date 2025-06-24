Inflow to Hogenakkal drops as rains subside

COIMBATORE: Inflow to Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri came down gradually as rains receded in the Cauvery catchment areas. From around 19,000 cusecs on Sunday, the inflow dipped to 14,000 cusecs on Monday, 6am.

The combined discharge from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dams from Karnataka has been reduced to around 11,965 cusecs. Despite a drop in inflow, the ban on bathing in the Hogenakkal falls continues.

Similarly, the water realised at Mettur dam also came down to 18,609 cusecs on Monday morning and further down to 12,181 cusecs in the evening.

For Delta irrigation, 18,000 cusecs of water is released from the dam, which has a storage of 113.87 feet as against its full storage level of 120 feet on Monday evening.