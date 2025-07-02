Inflow surges to 70,000 cusecs at Hogenakkal

COIMBATORE: Inflow into Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery River in Tamil Nadu, surged once again to 70,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

From around 50,000 cusecs on Monday, the inflow increased steadily to 65,000 cusecs at 6 pm and further to 70,000 cusecs at 8 pm.

Due to a spate in water flow, the Dharmapuri district administration has sounded a fresh alert to people living along the banks of the flooded Cauvery River, asking them to move to safer locations.

A ban on tourists from bathing and coracle services continues in the flooded Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri.

Meanwhile, the Mettur dam, which reached its full reservoir level of 120 feet on Sunday, continues to hold to its maximum capacity for the third consecutive day.

The entire volume of the inflow of 56,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam on Tuesday.