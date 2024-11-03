Inflow into Hogenakkal surges after heavy rains in Cauvery catchment

Begin typing your search...

    3 Nov 2024
    CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall in Cauvery catchment areas have sent up inflow level at Hogenakkal falls to more than double on November 3.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the inflow has gone up to 14,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from 6,000 cusecs.

    The water level at Hogenakkal, a popular tourist destination, has been gradually decreasing for the past 10 days. But it surged sharply on Sunday morning after the heavy rains in catchment areas.

