Inflow into Hogenakkal surges after heavy rains in Cauvery catchment

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall in Cauvery catchment areas have sent up inflow level at Hogenakkal falls to more than double on November 3.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the inflow has gone up to 14,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from 6,000 cusecs.

The water level at Hogenakkal, a popular tourist destination, has been gradually decreasing for the past 10 days. But it surged sharply on Sunday morning after the heavy rains in catchment areas.