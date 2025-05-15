Infant deaths high in Tamil Nadu: CRS data; report inadequate, claim officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10,170 infant deaths according to the latest Civil Registration System (CRS) report released by the Registrar General of India. The figure accounts for about 7.4% of the total 1.36 lakh infant deaths registered nationwide that year and is among the top 6 in the country.

However, a senior health official in Tamil Nadu cites the report as an inadequate one.

Speaking to DT Next, Dr K Kolandaswamy, former director of public health, said, “While the numbers are irrefutable, Tamil Nadu’s higher position in this data may also be due to better registration practices for infant deaths.”

According to CRS data, TN is among 11 states/UTs that registered deaths within the stipulated 21-day period, with a timely registration rate of 90.2%. “SRS (Sample Registration System) data and maternal death data will give a more authentic picture,” he added.

Urban areas accounted for the majority of infant deaths with over 9,100 of the total 10,170 were reported from cities and towns. Metros like Chennai (1,731) Madurai (935), and Salem (816) reported some of the highest numbers in 2021.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur sees only 6 infant deaths in rural areas compared to 741 in urban areas (a 123-fold difference). Vellore, Coimbatore and Salem show similar patterns. At the other end of the spectrum, districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Tirupattur reported no infant deaths in rural areas, with corresponding urban deaths at 50, 4, and 25 respectively.

Dr Kolandaswamy attributed this to delivery and treatment patterns. “Deliveries mostly happen in urban pockets. People seek care in cities, and almost all NICUs in TN are located in urban areas. So even when the child is from a rural area, treatment often takes place in the city.”

Still-births too followed a similar pattern. Of the 7,288 still-births recorded in TN in 2021, over 6,400 occurred in urban areas according to the data.

The state has made strides in reducing infant mortality, with the recent data by the state’s health ministry showing a significant drop in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to 8.2 per 1,000 births in 2023. The CRS highlights the challenges that remain in addressing newborn health especially in a State of nearly 10 crore people.















