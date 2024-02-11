Industry Transformation Maps for boosting job opportunities soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to create more job opportunities for the youth in the State, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to strengthen and scale up the industrial ecosystem further through the preparation of strategic ‘Industry Transformation Maps’.

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department has been entrusted to implement strategic ‘Industry Transformation Maps’ for the State from outside sourcing by roping in a consultant organisation.

More than 15 sectors including electronics, aerospace and defence, textiles, renewable energy components, retail, and logistics areas have been identified.

A senior official from the MSME Department told DT Next that the MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (MTIPB) has decided to strengthen and scale up the industrial ecosystem further through the preparation of strategic ‘Industry Transformation Maps’.

“This initiative aims to create a road map that industry can chart along the lines of five criteria, that includes operational excellence, skill development, technology adoption, market access, and enable the adoption of sustainable practices for MSMEs in the State,” he added.

With industry trends changing, a laid-out road map will define the trajectory of various sectors over the next five to ten years.

The official said the experts will analyse the size of businesses and the nature of businesses, their geographic spread in the state besides finding out employment generation, and current jobs along the value chain with the split of white and blue collar.

“They would also find the maximum extent mechanism and nature of collaboration between industry and academia in the given sector and they would carry out discussions with institutions about research, skilling infrastructure, and service providers available in the sector and their level of utilisation,” he said.

He said challenges being faced by businesses in the sector along each of the dimensions will be analysed for creating ‘Industry Transformation Maps.’ “The project is expected to be completed before six months,” he added.