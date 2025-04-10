Indu Makkal Katchi rebukes BJP over temple autonomy, accuses Centre of betraying Hindus

CHENNAI: The Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK), a right-wing Tamil Nadu-based political outfit and long-time supporter of the Centre-ruling BJP, has launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing the saffron party of betraying the interests of Hindus by failing to support the demand for freeing temples from government control.

In a statement, IMK founder-president Arjun Sampath said the party was “shocked and disappointed” at the BJP-led Union Government’s stance in the ongoing legal battle concerning temple administration.

He recalled that it was their spiritual guru, Thavathiru Dayananda Saraswathi Swamiji, who had filed a public interest litigation over a decade ago, arguing that Hindus must be granted the constitutional right to manage their temples, free from state interference.

“This demand is not just spiritual but constitutional. It seeks to restore the fundamental rights of Hindus in managing their places of worship. However, for the past 12 years, the Centre has not voiced any support in the courts. Instead, it has aligned itself with the arguments presented by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This amounts to a gross betrayal,” Sampath charged.

While acknowledging the BJP’s role in fulfilling other Hindutva causes including the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, and implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act Sampath made it clear that such achievements cannot offset the party’s silence on temple liberation.

“The BJP must remember that the issue of temple autonomy is a lifeline cause for us. We are not an offshoot of the Sangh Parivar. We are independent followers of Swami Dayananda Saraswathi, and if necessary, we are prepared to oppose the BJP on this front. Our stand is unwavering temples must be liberated from state control,” he declared.

Speaking to DT Next, Arjun Sampath said, “Our demand and that of the BJP align in principle. However, we are dismayed by the Central government’s inadequate handling of this crucial case. It is deeply disappointing that a matter of such importance to the Hindu community has not been pursued with the seriousness it deserves.”

“We have formally conveyed our dissatisfaction and will soon escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. We remain optimistic that once our concerns are clearly articulated, the central leadership will take appropriate steps to resolve the issue in a just and timely manner,” he added.