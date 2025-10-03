IndiGo to launch direct Coimbatore–Ahmedabad flights from Oct 26

CHENNAI: IndiGo will start direct flights between Coimbatore and Ahmedabad from October 26.

The low-cost carrier will operate four flights a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays — using its Airbus A320 aircraft. IndiGo will be the only airline to provide direct connectivity between the two cities.

As per the schedule, flight 6E 6183 will depart Coimbatore at 5.40 pm and arrive in Ahmedabad at 8.10 pm. The return service, flight 6E 6182, will leave Ahmedabad at 8.50 pm and reach Coimbatore at 11.20 pm.

The fare for the Coimbatore to Ahmedabad inaugural flight ranges from Rs 6,404, Rs 6,929, and Rs 7,979 while the return trip costs Rs 8,130, Rs 8,655, and Rs 9,705, across three fare categories, as mentioned on the airline's website.