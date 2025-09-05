India’s consul to UK hails TN’s industrial ecosystem

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing UK visit, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, for a productive discussion on the State's investment and global engagement strategy.

Appreciating Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth and global outlook, Doraiswami praised Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem and economic performance, describing it as one of the most sought-after destinations for investors in the UK and around the world.

He highlighted that Tamil Nadu is well-positioned among Indian states to leverage the recently concluded India–UK FTA. He also noted that the State’s investment MoUs during the Chief Minister’s UK visit were forward-looking and strategically aligned with global market opportunities.

Vikram Doraiswami commended Tamil Nadu’s leadership in higher education and skilling. He observed that Tamil Nadu was an ideal choice for UK universities looking to establish campuses in India under the new FTA framework. He welcomed the State’s proactive engagement with the UK’s educational institutions.

Stalin also shared the State’s efforts in facilitating UK–Tamil Nadu educational partnerships.