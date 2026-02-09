Indian Railway sanctions doubling Irugur-Podanur section

CHENNAI: Indian Railways has accorded sanction for the doubling of the 10.77 km Irugur–Podanur section near Coimbatore at an estimated cost of Rs 277.42 crores. The line is a critical missing link on the busy Chennai– Coimbatore–Kerala corridor, said a press release issued by the Southern Railway.
This stretch is currently the only single-line section on an otherwise double-line route, leading to operational constraints and train detentions.
Doubling of this section will enable the introduction of 15 additional passenger trains per day, facilitate increased freight movement of about 3.12 million tonnes annually, and significantly reduce delays/ detentions of freight trains.
The project will also support planned terminal operations at Podanur and strengthen rail connectivity in the Coimbatore region. The work is identified under Mission 3000 million tonnes (a project to increase annual freight loading capacity to 3,000 MT by 2030), added the release.