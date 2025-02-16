Indian gaur spreads terror on Thanjavur streets, search on to nab it

TIRUCHY: The residents of Thanjavur were shocked to locate a wild gaur prowling in the residential areas on Saturday wee hours. The process to secure the gaur by the forest officials is under way.

The residents of Sunkanthidal, Kodiamman Kovil, and Mariamman temple residents in Thanjavur located a wild gaur prowling on the streets on Friday evening and informed the forest officials immediately.

Based on the information, District Forest Officer Anandakumar ordered a special team to catch the animal. As per the order, a team composed of Forest Ranger Ranjit, Ilayaraja, Ravi, and Manimaran commenced the search operation with the help of a drone.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the residents from Thalavapalayam near Mariamman Kovil Street found the gaur moving in their area and passed on the information to the special team.

The forest officials asked the residents not to tie their cattle outside their houses and not to tease the wild gaur while witnessing the animal in their locality.

While speaking to reporters, the forest ranger Ranjit said that the animal must have moved from Pachamalai and reached the Kollidam river bed via the hills of Ariyalur. He urged the people not to panic as they were closely monitoring the gaur and would soon catch it safely.