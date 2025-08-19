Indian army announces Agniveer recruitment camp in Erode

CHENNAI: The Indian Army will be conducting an Agniveer recruitment drive at the VOC Park Sports Complex in Erode from August 26 to September 7.

According to Daily Thanthi, the camp will select candidates for various roles including Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk-Store Keeper and Tradesman from 11 Tamil Nadu districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Madurai and Theni.

Recruitment for Central Category positions such as Sepoy Technical Nursing Assistant, Sepoy Pharma, Havildar, and Junior Commissioned Officer will also be open to applicants from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

On August 26, candidates from Dharmapuri and Dindigul districts will attend for Agniveer G.T. category, followed by Krishnagiri district on August 27. August 28 is allocated for aspirants from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, and Madurai, while August 29 and 30 is reserved for Madurai district candidates.

August 31 will have the recruitment for Agniveer GD and Clerk-SKDD roles for candidates from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Theni, and Madurai. September 1 is designated for Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Theni, and Madurai districts under Agniveer GD (Technical). The following day will cover the same roles for additional districts.

Central category recruitment for candidates across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry will take place on September 3 and 4.

Medical examinations are scheduled for September 5, with the final allotment process taking place on September 6 and 7. Officials said that the selected candidates have been sent their admit cards in an email.