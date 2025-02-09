India will pay for INDIA’s follies, shun egos: Thol Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: A prominent member of the INDIA bloc in the State, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has urged constituents of the front to shun their egos and protect the nation and its people, referring to the debacle suffered by Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fighting the general elections in the State separately.

VCK chief termed BJP victory in Delhi as shocking. He added that it was time for INDIA bloc members to introspect.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, the VCK leader said he did not expect such a poor performance of AAP in Delhi. Leaders of the INDIA bloc have to work together if they have to defeat the BJP, he added. He continued in the same vein saying that such unity should not be restricted only for Lok Sabha elections, but also in the Assembly election in respective states. The INDIA member has called for a meeting with the leaders of allies to take stock of the situation.

BJP all set to form the new government in Delhi is a worrying sign and a setback for the entire country, the Chidambaram MP added. He wondered whether the Delhi election was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Leaders of the alliance should put their heads together and figure out a way to deal with such issues and overcome challenges, he said.

On the Tiruparankundram row, he said that the BJP and Sangh parivar combine is trying to cause religious uneasiness in Tamil Nadu for political advantage.