"India stands united in fight against terrorism": CPI leader D Raja demands Parliament special session

NEW DELHI: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Tuesday demanded a special session of Parliament and said that India stands united in the fight against terrorism.

"India as a nation stands united in the fight against terrorism...but PM should have answered certain pertinent questions...how the Pahalgam terror attack took place? What were lapses on our part?... How was understanding reached between India and Pakistan, and what role did America play?...what is the truth? What's next, nobody knows...our party has been demanding a special session of Parliament, let PM explain the government's position," D Raja told ANI.

Several opposition leaders have urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor and the announcement of cessation of hostilities first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

"We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists," he said.

"Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country," the PM added.

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," PM Modi said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by Indian Armed Forces who also pounded Pakistan airbases.