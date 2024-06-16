INDIA bloc's 40 strong MPs from Tamil Nadu will prevent 'weak' Modi regime from straying towards fascism, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the MPs of INDIA bloc would be a shield safeguarding the Indian Constitution the BJP badly wants to change, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the forty strong INDIA bloc must prevent the 'minority' BJP government from straying towards fascism.

Speaking at the Mupperum Vizha celebration organized in Coimbatore to celebrate the 40/40 victory of his party led alliance in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls, Stalin said, "The Constitution and democracy we believe in have won in the Parliamentary election. 237 of us are seated in the Parliament against the BJP in the Parliament. BJP cannot do whatever it wishes to do. Some people assuming to be super-intelligent are wondering what would the 40 MPs elected from Tamil Nadu do? Do they even know the basics of democracy? They did not insult us by raising such questions. They are insulting the people of the country."

Thoughtful INDIA MPs will kill your ego:

Referring to the sarcastic jibe of the Opposition here wondering if the 40 INDIA MPs are going from Tamil Nadu to eat 'Vadai' in the Parliament canteen, Stalin said, "Cooking up stories is your business. Our MPs would kill your ego through their thoughts. Wait and see." Citing the 9,695 questions raised, 1,949 debates participated and 59 private members bill moved by the MPs of the alliance in the last five years in the Parliament as evidence of their work, the CM said, "There is another major recognition of their performance. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and even Prime Minister Modi have spoken most in the Parliament against the DMK. What more proof does one need?"

"Will the MPs of Tamil Nadu, who turned heads in the Parliament through their forceful argument when the BJP enjoyed brute majority, be cowed down when the BJP is reduced to a minority government? Our voice for the people will echo vociferously in the Parliament now, " Stalin thundered, remarking that 41st victory of the alliance was making those who attempted to amend the Constitution bow before it.

Appealing to the MPs to set a role model to others in the Parliament in protecting the secularism, social justice and plurality of the country, Stalin said that the people have entrusted a responsibility on their shoulders and the 'strong' MPs must prevent the weak BJP from traversing on the path of fascism.

The CM also exuded confidence that the DMK led INDIA bloc would replicate the Parliamentary election victory in the ensuing 2026 Assembly poll and the Coimbatore rally would be the beginning of the alliance' journey towards winning over 200 seats in the Assembly polls.