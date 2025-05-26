INDIA bloc in state is strong as iron fortress, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

TIRUCHY: INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is like an iron fortress and an alliance that leads to development, and no one can even think of destroying it, said the TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai, here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai said, the people who spoke about the Chief Minister’s participation in NITI Aayog without a proper understanding.

“Since the Union government has been attacking Tamil Nadu in all possible ways, they have neglected the state this year without any fund allocation and made a condition of implementing the National Education Policy for fund release. So the Chief Minister, who was up against the union government’s policy, went to participate in the meeting,” Selvaperunthagai said.

He said that the Congress-led UPA government had introduced a policy, and the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi opposed it.

“But Congress released the due funds for the state, and the BJP is just doing against that,” he said.

He further said that the BJP, despite receiving a fitting lesson from the Supreme Court, continues to attack Tamil Nadu.

“For every grant, the state government is forced to approach the apex court, and what is the responsibility of the Union government?” asked the TNCC president.

Stating that the Congress people are real nationalists, Selvaperunthagai said that the BJP has been trying to trigger communal clashes with the implementation of RSS ideology across the country.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the INDIA bloc is the pro-people alliance and it is strong like an iron fortress in the state of Tamil Nadu, which is at the forefront of development.

“No one can even think of destroying it as the people's support is always with the front, and DMK alliance would form government after a massive victory in the upcoming Assembly polls-2026,” said Selvaperunthagai.

Earlier, he garlanded the statue of the actor Sivaji Ganesan near the GH and thanked the Chief Minister for unveiling the statue.