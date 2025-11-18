Increase TNPSC intake, urges NTK leader Seeman

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman has strongly condemned the State government for announcing that only 4,622 posts will be filled through the current year’s Group-4 examination of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) despite over 4 lakh vacancies across government departments.

Seeman urged the State government to immediately issue orders to fill at least 30,000 vacancies through the ongoing Group-4 recruitment, stating that lakhs of aspirants across the state are facing severe distress due to minimal job notifications.

Seeman said that various government departments are currently facing a shortage of over 4 lakh staff. The recent Group-4 notification has the lowest number of recruitment in recent times, he said. He condemned the DMK government for reneging on its 2021 election promise to provide 3.5 lakh government jobs to Tamil Nadu youth.

He pointed out that the previous AIADMK government filled close to 10,000 posts annually in 2018 and 2019, before recruitment was halted in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.