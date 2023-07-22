Increase senior pension scheme amount: OPS to DMK govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK ousted leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday urged the DMK government to increase the present state's pension scheme amount for senior citizens, destitute women and unmarried women from 50 years. He said the DMK, in its election portfolio, had promised that the pension amount for these beneficiaries would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 if it was voted to power. "However, it did not hiked it even after staying in power for 26 months", he said. Panneerselvam also asked the state government to raise the Indira Gandhi's national old age and differently abled pension schemes as it would not cost much to the exchequer since the Union government share was there.

