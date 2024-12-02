Ramadoss condemns TN govt for refusing minimum pay to guest lecturers despite High Court order

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the state government for refusing minimum pay of Rs. 50,000 per month to guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges despite Madras High Court order.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the court has ordered the government to increase the minimum pay to Rs. 50,000 from Rs. 25,000. "But the government has announced that it could not implement the order. In 164 colleges, there are 7,314 guest lecturers working. Even though they have all the qualifications to be appointed as assistant professors, they are only paid Rs. 25,000 per month. UGC also recommended Rs. 50,000 salary," he pointed out.

He added that if the guest lecturers are appointed as assistant professors as per UGC norms, they would receive higher pay. "Salary of guest lectures in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the country. Guest lecturers joined for Rs. 10,000 per month 15 years ago and they reached Rs. 25,000 only a few months ago. The government should not exploit the guest lecturers. The government should pay Rs. 50,000 per month for 12 months as per the UGC recommendations.