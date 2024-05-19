Increase paddy procurement prices to save PDS system: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the procurement of paddy by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has been reduced by 10 lakh metric tonnes, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to increase the procurement price to Rs. 3,000 per quintal.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the procurement of paddy has been reduced by 10 lakh metric tonnes in the present year, when compared to the procurement in the previous year. "One-fourth of the procurement of paddy going down cannot be overlooked in a state where agriculture is the primary occupation of the majority. The government should identify the reasons behind this," he opined.

He added that a target has been fixed to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 2023–24. Due to a shortage of rains, water supply from Cauvery was reduced. But this is not the only reason for the decrease in paddy procurement. "Farmers are demanding Rs. 3,000 per quintal. However, the government is only providing a total of Rs. 2,265 per quintal. Moreover, farmers have to wait at the procurement centres and bribe the workers," he alleged.

On the other hand, private traders paid Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 2,700 per quintal of paddy to the farmers, which they procured directly from the doorsteps of the farmers. "Due to this, farmers sold their yield to traders. This is the main reason for the decreased paddy procurement by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The government should realise this," Anbumani urged.

He warned that the civil supply system would collapse if this trend continued, and PDS shops would face a shortage of rice. "This will result in an increase in the price of rice in the outside market and threaten food security. The government should assess the reason for decreased procurement and increase procurement prices. Also, a seamless process should be enabled at the procurement centres," he demanded.